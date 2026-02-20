HCA Houston hospital taps chief nurse 

Heather Ash, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Ms. Ash brings nearly two decades of experience to the role. Most recently, she served as assistant CNO at San Antonio-based Methodist Children’s Hospital. She officially joined HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center Jan. 18, the hospital said in a news release.



HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center is a 372-bed facility. It is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.