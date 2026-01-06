RWJBarnabas taps Mount Sinai executive as hospital CEO

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Jonathan Kyriacou as president and CEO of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, effective Jan. 26.

Mr. Kyriacou most recently served as COO of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, a 1,134-bed academic medical center, according to a Jan. 6 RWJBarnabas news release shared with Becker’s. He managed a $4 billion operating budget and led more than 15,000 employees during his tenure.

At Mount Sinai, he oversaw a $750 million master capital plan, expanded clinical services through a five-year strategic plan and helped establish the Institute for Critical Care Medicine. He also directed the hospital’s COVID-19 response, including expanding capacity to 1,600 beds and launching large-scale testing and vaccination centers.

As CEO of Jersey City Medical Center, a 352-bed teaching hospital, Mr. Kyriacou will oversee day-to-day operations and lead key strategic initiatives to advance RWJBarnabas Health’s mission.