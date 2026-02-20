Ohio hospital names CHRO 

Angela Anderson has been appointed CHRO of Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.

Ms. Anderson brings 20 years of human resource experience in the healthcare setting, according to a Nov. 11 health system news release. Most recently, she served as CHRO of a federally qualified health center.

In her new role, she oversees human resources and people development functions, including recruiting, training, onboarding, staff development, reward and recognition, employee engagement, performance management, benefits, payroll, workers’ compensation and leave management.

Ms. Anderson also has experience working with non-profit organizations and manufacturing, according to the release.Hocking Valley is a critical access hospital offering inpatient, outpatient and specialty services.