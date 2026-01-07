Maryland system names CFO, SVP of quality and patient safety

Towson, Md.-based GBMC HealthCare has named two new executive leaders.

Peter Ostasewski was named executive vice president and CFO, and Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was named senior vice president of quality and patient safety.

Mr. Ostasewski brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience and most recently served as vice president at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group, according to a Jan. 5 news release.

GBMC’s president and CEO Paari Gopalakrishnan, MD, said Mr. Ostasewski will be a “key partner in advancing our vision and ensuring GBMC remains strong and well-positioned to serve our community for generations to come.”

Dr. Crandall joins the system from Bethesda, Md.-based Suburban Hospital, where she served as director of quality, patient safety and clinical performance improvement. Suburban Hospital is part of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dr. Gopalakrishnan said Dr. Crandall’s “leadership in fostering a culture of safety, combined with her expertise in Lean methodology, risk management and interdisciplinary collaboration, will be invaluable in our efforts toward continuous improvement.”