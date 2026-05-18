Seattle Children’s taps COO 

Seattle Children’s has appointed Katerie Chapman senior vice president and COO.

Ms. Chapman most recently served as managing director at healthcare advisory firm Kaufman Hall, according to a May 18 health system news release. Before that, she spent 23 years at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, where served as president.

During her tenure at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Ms. Chapman drove patient experience and operational efficiency improvements and helped form Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a regional health system.

In her new role, she will oversee operational strategy for Seattle Children’s, which serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

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