California hospital names 1st chief information, digital transformation officer

Andrea Daugherty has been named the inaugural chief information and digital transformation officer of Colton, Calif.-based Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Daugherty most recently worked in consulting and previously served as CIO of Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin and in IT leadership at Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare. She started her career with EHR vendor Cerner.

Arrowhead Regional is a 456-bed teaching hospital owned and operated by San Bernardino County.

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