UChicago hospital CEO steps down

Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook (Ill.), has stepped down from his role, effective Feb. 20, he confirmed to Becker’s.

“Leading two multi-site organizations within a larger regional and national system has been one of the most formative chapters of my professional life,” he wrote in a Feb. 24 LinkedIn post. “I’m deeply grateful for the physicians, team members, board members, and community leaders who taught me what it truly means to align people around a shared mission.”

He stepped into the role in February 2024 and also oversaw UChicago Medicine AdventHealth GlenOaks in Glendale Heights, Ill., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr. Rose told Becker’s he is grateful for the two years he spent in the market within “an exceptionally strong partnership between UChicago Medicine and AdventHealth.”

He is taking time to “thoughtfully consider the next phase” of his professional journey, he said in the post.

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook is a 138-bed acute care hospital.