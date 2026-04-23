Mass General Brigham hospital taps chief nursing officer

Oak Bluffs, Mass.-based Martha’s Vineyard Hospital named Renee Clancy, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Clancy previously served as the hospital’s executive director of nursing and has worked at the hospital for six years. She succeeds Claire Seguine, DNP, RN, who was named president and chief operating officer earlier this year, according to an April system news release.

Matha’s Vineyard Hospital is part of the Boston-based Mass General Brigham system.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.