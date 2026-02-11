Beacon names new hospital president

Gregory Piper was appointed president of Beacon Allegan, a 25-bed critical access hospital in southwest Michigan.

Mr. Piper has served in the role on an interim basis since November 2025.

Before his interim appointment, he held leadership roles at the hospital’s parent organization, South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System, including director of supply chain services, executive director of supply chain and most recently vice president of retail operations, according to a Feb. 11 health system news release.

Mr. Piper began his career at Beacon in 2001 as a distribution manager at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and brings 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.