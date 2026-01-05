Prisma Health CIO retires

Rich Rogers has retired from his role as senior vice president and CIO of Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

Mr. Rogers worked at the now-18-hospital system for over 13 years. He also served as senior vice president and CIO at Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First, where he was employed for more than 16 years. He also spent nearly a decade at IBM.

“I’ve been lucky to work alongside exceptionally talented healthcare executive teams who allowed me to build and lead amazing IT organizations,” he posted Jan. 3 on LinkedIn. “The greatest privilege has been supporting and collaborating with the physicians, nurses, and staff who care for our patients and communities every day — they are truly remarkable.”