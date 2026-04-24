Wisconsin hospital president to retire after 51-year career 

Cathie Kocourek, president of Aurora Medical Center–Manitowoc (Wis.) County, will retire in 2027.

Ms. Kocourek’s retirement will mark a 51-year career with the organization, according to an April 24 hospital news release shared with Becker’s. She began her career as a laboratory medical technologist and advanced to head of medical services before becoming president.

During her tenure, she led teams through the COVID-19 pandemic and focused on health and safety, leadership development and community relationships, the release said.

Aurora Health Care is part of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Advocate Health.

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