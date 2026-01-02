Nebraska hospital names chief medical officer

Methodist Fremont (Neb.) Health has appointed Michele Williams, MD, as chief medical officer.

Dr. Williams is an emergency medicine physician who has been part of the hospital’s medical staff for five years, according to a Jan. 1 health system news release. She previously served in several leadership roles, including emergency medicine medical director, stroke readiness medical director and chair of the patient care review committee.

Dr. Williams brings more than 20 years of experience in emergency medicine and leadership to the role.

Methodist Fremont Health includes 75 inpatient beds and is part of Omaha-based Methodist Health System.