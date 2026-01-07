Sanford Health CEO: Time to ‘scale innovation’ with new leadership structure

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is making several leadership changes aimed at accelerating its transformation strategy, including the creation of a new value-based care committee co-led by the system’s CFO.

Tommy Ibrahim, MD, has been named executive vice president and chief transformation officer, transitioning from his previous role as president and CEO of Sanford Health Plan. In his new enterprise-wide position, Dr. Ibrahim will lead digital strategy, technology, AI, analytics, innovation and research.

“Healthcare is operating in an increasingly dynamic landscape, creating opportunities to rethink how care is delivered and financed,” Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen in a Jan. 6 news release. “Aligning these key functions under Tommy’s leadership enables us to scale innovation and advance AI, automation and digital capabilities in support of our mission.”

As part of the changes, executive vice president and COO Matt Hocks will take over leadership of Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan, driving the system’s efforts to integrate care and coverage. Mr. Hocks and Dr. Ibrahim have worked closely over the past year to align strategies between the health system and its insurance arms, according to the news release.

Sanford Health is also launching a value-based care committee, which will be chaired by Dr. Ibrahim, Mr. Hocks and CFO Nick Olson. The group will focus on aligning care delivery, insurance and financing to improve outcomes and reduce the total cost of care. Priority areas include contracting strategies, enabling technology tools and care model redesign.

“As a fully integrated health system with a health plan, Sanford Health is uniquely positioned to lead transformation that delivers value for patients and members, improves efficiency and aligns incentives across care delivery and coverage,” Mr. Gassen said. “This work enables local reinvestment, strengthens long-term sustainability across our footprint and prepares us to succeed in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.”