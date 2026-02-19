UChicago Medicine names Medical Center president

Krista Curell, RN, was appointed president of the University of Chicago Medical Center, effective late 2025.

Ms. Curell will continue serving in her prior roles as president of UChicago Medicine Crown Point (Ind.) and executive vice president and system COO at UChicago Medicine, according to a Feb. 19 health system news release.

In her new role, she will also lead day-to-day operations and strategy for the academic medical center and oversee more than 14,000 employees and 2,400 clinicians across the health system’s hospitals, clinics and physician practices in Chicago, its suburbs and Northwest Indiana. She will continue reporting to Tom Jackiewicz, president of UChicago Medicine, who previously held the Medical Center president title in addition to leading the health system.

Ms. Curell also oversees several major initiatives, including a 575,000-square-foot cancer pavilion slated to open in 2027, a forthcoming clinical laboratory and education center in Washington Park in partnership with City Colleges of Chicago, and UChicago Medicine Crown Point, the release said.

She was appointed executive vice president and system COO in 2023. Before that, she served as executive vice president and chief integration and transformation officer beginning in March 2021.

