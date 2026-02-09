MultiCare associate informatics chief departs

Brett Walker, MD, is stepping down from his role as associate chief medical information officer at MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash.

“Yesterday, after more than a decade, was my last day of employment with MultiCare Health System,” Dr. Walker wrote Feb. 8 on LinkedIn. “While new and exciting opportunities lie ahead, this is truly a bittersweet moment.”

Dr. Walker has served in the role since 2018 and has been with the health system since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He did not disclose a new role.