MultiCare associate informatics chief departs

By: Naomi Diaz

Brett Walker, MD, is stepping down from his role as associate chief medical information officer at MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash.

“Yesterday, after more than a decade, was my last day of employment with MultiCare Health System,” Dr. Walker wrote Feb. 8 on LinkedIn. “While new and exciting opportunities lie ahead, this is truly a bittersweet moment.”

Dr. Walker has served in the role since 2018 and has been with the health system since 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He did not disclose a new role.

