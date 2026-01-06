Wyoming system names CEO 

Lander, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care has named Amanda Vick, BSN, as CEO of its two hospitals, effective Jan. 5.

Ms. Vick returns to SageWest after serving in several leadership roles at Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services, according to a Jan. 5 health system news release. She joined Regional West in 2019 as vice president and chief nursing officer and later served as executive vice president, COO and interim CEO.

She previously served as chief nursing officer at SageWest from 2017 to 2019.

Ms. Vick succeeds John Whiteside, who left the organization in November to become CEO of Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman’s Hospital in Flowood, Miss.

SageWest Health Care operates two Wyoming hospitals in Riverton and Lander.