U of Minnesota Physicians taps CEO

Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Physicians named Greg Beilman, MD, CEO.

Dr. Beilman will lead M Physicians, the clinical practice of Minneapolis-based UMN Medical School, and its 4,500 staff members into a “new era of academic medicine,” according to a Feb. 13 system news release shared with Becker’s. Dr. Beilman has served as interim CEO since July.

During his tenure, he has helped bring together a new 10-year clinical partnership between Fairview Health Services and the University of Minnesota. The partnership will contribute $1 billion in investments from Fairview in University of Minnesota healthcare facilities, and provide a minimum of $50 million in annual mission support for the medical school, the release said.

Dr. Beilman is a critical care and trauma surgeon and a retired colonel in the Army Reserve.