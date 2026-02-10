Kaiser taps regional president

Mike Bowers was appointed president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals in Northern California.

He has served in the role on an interim basis since February 2025, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the Oakland, Calif.-based organization. He is responsible for 21 hospitals and 203 medical offices as well as the healthcare and coverage of 4.6 million Kaiser Permanente members.

Mr. Bowers brings nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to this position, the release said. He has held roles at Kaiser Permanente as senior vice president for health plan and hospital operations in Northern California, and at SSM Health as regional COO for its St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions.

Kaiser Permanente is an integrated health system and health plan serving nearly 12.6 million members across eight states and the District of Columbia.