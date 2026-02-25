Virginia hospital names president 

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Va., has appointed Kristie Finney as its permanent president.

Ms. Finney has served as the hospital’s interim president since November, according to a Feb. 25 hospital news release. She previously was senior director of quality and laboratory services at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where she led initiatives focused on patient safety, care coordination and hospital performance.

She joined the hospital in 1998 as administrative director of laboratory services, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ms. Finney has also collaborated with the Virginia Department of Health to support mothers with high-risk pregnancies and with Eastern Shore Rural Health to help reduce preventable readmissions after hospital discharge.