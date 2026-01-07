Providence names chief executive for Southern Oregon

Susan Sauder has been appointed chief executive of Medford, Ore.-based Providence Southern Oregon Service Area, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Ms. Sauder had served as interim chief executive since July, according to a health system news release shared with Becker’s on Jan. 6. She joined Providence Medford Medical Center in 2023 as CFO and brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance.

Before joining Providence, she was CFO and vice president of special projects at Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial Hospital and oversaw financial performance for acute services and a multi-specialty medical group at Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

In her new role, Ms. Sauder is focused on addressing reimbursement pressures and rising costs while supporting innovation and long-term stability across the service area.