Ascension hospital president heads to UF Health 

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health has named Sean Tinney vice president of UF Health North in Jacksonville, Fla., effective May 4.

Mr. Tinney brings more than 25 years of executive experience in healthcare, with a background in finance, operations and strategic planning, according to an April 23 LinkedIn post from UF Health Jacksonville.

He most recently served as president of Ascension Seton Cedar Park (Texas). During his tenure, he increased volumes in admissions, imaging and births, improved financial performance, strengthened patient safety efforts and improved nursing retention.

The UF Health North campus includes a 168-bed hospital, an emergency center and an outpatient multispeciality medical officer building.

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