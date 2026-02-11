Trinity Health names chief medical officer for 2 hospitals

Newtown Square, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic named Gerald Wydro, MD, chief medical officer of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia.

In his role, Dr. Wydro will oversee quality and safety, guide the hospital’s delivery of care and provide clinical leadership, according to a Feb. 9 system news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wydro to our leadership team,” Michael Magro, DO, president of St. Mary Medical Center and Nazareth Hospital, said in the release. “His clinical experience, unyielding commitment to patient-centered care and exceptional leadership will help guide St. Mary and Nazareth Hospital into the future as we continue to enhance quality, safety and innovation in all that we do.”

Previously, he served as chair of the department of emergency medicine at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health Northeast.