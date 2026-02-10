MultiCare Health System taps chief nursing officer

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has named Caren Lewis, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer of the 13-hospital system.

At MultiCare, Ms. Lewis will work to enhance the organization’s nursing culture, lead strategies to optimize clinical and operational excellence, and hold listening sessions to become acquainted with the workforce, according to a Feb. 9 news release.

Ms. Lewis most recently served as regional vice president and CNO for SSM Health’s Wisconsin region, where she oversaw operations at seven hospitals and more than 100 ambulatory sites. She joined St. Louis-based SSM Health in 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to SSM, Ms. Lewis has held leadership positions at hospitals for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, and Columbia, Md.-based Medstar Health.