Loma Linda University Health taps new CDIO

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health has named DP Harris senior vice president of enterprise IT and chief digital and information officer.

Mr. Harris shared the news in an April 22 LinkedIn post.

“In this role, I have the privilege of leading a team of more than 400 dedicated information services professionals, continuing our commitment to mission-first, people-powered delivery across the enterprise,” he wrote.

Prior to this role, Mr. Harris served as interim enterprise CIO for Loma Linda University Health since January 2026.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.