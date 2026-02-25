Illinois system taps new CEO

Mike Trachta was appointed president and CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System, effective May 1.

Mr. Trachta brings 27 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Feb. 25 news release.

Most recently, he served as vice president of community hospitals and health system operations at Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne.

Blessing Health System operates two hospitals, two physician groups, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences, a network of specialty medical businesses and a charitable foundation, according to its website.