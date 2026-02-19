NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst taps chief nurse

Devon Bennett, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, effective Feb. 2.

In his new role, Mr. Bennett oversees more than 1,800 staff, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse practitioners and ancillary team members at Elmhurst Hospital.

Mr. Bennett said he aims to help the hospital achieve Leapfrog “A” and Magnet status within three years, emphasizing a collaborative, people-centered leadership approach focused on empowering nurses, strengthening team engagement and prioritizing patient-centered care.

He joins NYC Health + Hospitals from New York City-based SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he served as associated CNO. Mr. Bennett also previously served as vice president and CNO of Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md., where he led more than 750 nursing professionals through the pandemic.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst is one of the largest hospitals in New York City with 545 inpatient beds.