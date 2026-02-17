Michigan hospital CEO takes leave

Eric Cecava, president and CEO of McLaren Port Huron, will take a leave of absence to focus on personal health matters, according to an internal message shared with Becker’s.

In a Feb. 13 message to employees and medical staff, Greg Busdicker, chairman of the McLaren Port Huron board of trustees, and Chad Grant, executive vice president and COO of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, said the decision is effective immediately and follows a recent instance in which Mr. Cecava sought care at the hospital.

“Unfortunately, his visit generated considerable rumors and speculation within our community, placing the hospital in an unnecessary negative spotlight,” they wrote. “We regret the impact this attention has had on our team and are deeply appreciative of the professionalism and compassion displayed by all involved, especially those who provided his care.”

Tim Vargas, president and CEO of McLaren Lapeer Region, will assume leadership responsibilities on an interim basis to ensure continuity of operations.

Mr. Cecava has served as president and CEO of McLaren Port Huron since August 2020. He previously served as COO beginning in December 2018.

“We want to be clear that we support Eric in taking the time he needs to address his personal health and hope you do as well,” Mr. Busdicker and Mr. Grant said.

McLaren Port Huron is a 186-bed nonprofit hospital in Port Huron, Mich., and is part of McLaren Health Care.