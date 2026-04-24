California system names chief quality officer

PIH Health, a three-hospital system based in Whittier, Calif., has named Cindy Place, MSN, RN, chief quality officer.

Ms. Place most recently served PIH Health as vice president of quality and performance improvement and interim chief nursing officer of PIH Health Whittier Hospital, according to an April 22 news release from the system. She has been with PIH Health since 1988, when she began as a critical care nurse and served in several leadership roles in quality and performance improvement.

As chief quality officer, Ms. Place will lead systemwide strategy in quality initiatives, “ensuring alignment across operations, human resources, technology and patient experience,” the release said.

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