Cleveland Clinic names CMO for 3 Florida hospitals 

Chirag Choudhary, MD, has been named vice president and chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, which is part of the health system’s Florida market.

In his new role, Dr. Choudhary will oversee clinical operations, quality and safety across Martin Health’s three hospitals and network of outpatient centers in Florida’s Martin and St. Lucie counties, according to a Jan. 6 news release.



Dr. Choudhary has held several leadership roles since joining Cleveland Clinic in 2009, most recently as vice president and CMO of its Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla. There, he helped expand key clinical programs, including the growth of a comprehensive stroke center and the recruitment of specialists to bolster cardiovascular and specialty care services.

He previously led critical care services at several Cleveland Clinic hospitals and played a key role in systemwide ICU operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.