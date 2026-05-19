HCA Florida hospital names CEO

Philip Marchesini was named CEO and market lead of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to a May 18 hospital news release shared with Becker’s.

Mr. Marchesini most recently served as CEO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., a role he assumed in 2024. Before that, he was COO of HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Michael Ehrat, who has led HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital since 2020, has transitioned to CEO of HCA LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, Va.

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is a 253-bed acute care hospital in Port Charlotte.

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