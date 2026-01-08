AdventHealth names regional executive officer, CEO

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has named two leaders to guide its operations in the Rocky Mountain region.

Brett Spenst will serve as senior executive officer for the region, and David Weis was named president and CEO of the region and will report to Mr. Spenst, according to a Jan. 8 LinkedIn post from AdventHealth Colorado.

The appointments reflect the system’s investment in expanding access to care in the growing region, according to the post.

Mr. Spenst has served as CEO of the region since 2023. Mr. Weis previously served as president and CEO of the AdventHealth East Florida Division Atlantic Coastal region.

AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain region includes five hospitals in the Denver area.