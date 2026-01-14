Optum veteran named CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital

Jeremy Mercer was named CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., according to a Jan. 13 hospital news release shared with Becker’s.

Mr. Mercer joined Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital after nearly seven years at Optum, where he held senior leadership roles in behavioral health. He most recently served as vice president of public sector growth, supporting Medicaid strategy and innovation across state agencies. Earlier, he was market vice president for Tennessee Medicaid, leading Optum’s behavioral health operations in the state, according to the release.

Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital is part of a joint venture with Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare. It operates within the Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas network and is part of the St. Louis-based Ascension system.

Before joining Optum, Mr. Mercer held leadership roles at Acadia Healthcare and Rolling Hills Hospital in Franklin.

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