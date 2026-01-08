UCHealth names new hospital president 

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth has named Grace Taylor as the next president of UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital, effective Feb. 1.

Ms. Taylor will become the hospital’s second president, succeeding Marilyn Schock, who announced her retirement in November, according to a Jan. 8 health system news release shared with Becker’s. Ms. Taylor has held several leadership roles at UCHealth since joining in 2007, most recently serving as vice president of operations for Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Greeley Hospital opened in July 2019 and has since grown its inpatient bed capacity more than 70%, from 51 to 88 licensed beds. Recent additions include a 12-bed progressive care unit, 20-bed acute care unit, three ICU beds and two additional beds in the birth center.

Construction is underway to expand the hospital’s emergency department by adding nine exam rooms and three intake rooms. The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.

UCHealth includes more than 36,000 employees, 15 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.