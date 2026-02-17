Iowa hospital CEO to retire after 32 years

Marty Guthmiller plans to retire as CEO of Orange City (Iowa) Area Health System, effective Aug. 1, after 32 years with the organization.

Mr. Guthmiller joined Orange City Area Health System in 1994 and helped guide it through significant growth, including development of a new health campus, Mill Creek Family Practice in Paullina, Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community and Prairie Ridge Care Center, according to a Feb. 16 hospital news release.

Under his leadership, the organization expanded services, grew its team and strengthened engagement across Northwest Iowa, the release said.