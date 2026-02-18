North Carolina system names COO

Laurinburg, N.C.-based Scotland Health Care System has named Ian Stewart as COO.

Mr. Stewart joined the organization from Baptist Health in Conway, Ark., where he served as vice president of operations, according to a Feb. 11 health system news release.

In his new role, he will oversee materials management, biomedicine, engineering, environmental services, food and nutritional services and project management.

Scotland Health includes Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland Physicians Network with 16 medical practices, Scotland Regional Hospice, Scotland Family Counseling Center and Scotland Memorial Foundation.