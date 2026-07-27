Wyoming hospital taps chief clinical officer as CEO

Kari Quickenden, PharmD, has been appointed CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyo.

The hospital’s board of trustees unanimously voted July 24 to appoint her to the role, according to a July 24 hospital news release.

Dr. Quickenden had served as interim CEO since May 6. She began her career at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in 2001 as a contracted staff pharmacist. She became director of pharmacy in 2009 and chief clinical officer in 2015.

She succeeded Irene Richardson, who had served as CEO since 2017.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is a standalone critical access hospital in southwest Wyoming.

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