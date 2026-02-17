BayCare names chief information security officer

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System has appointed Robert Carvajal as chief information security officer.

He will be tasked with leading BayCare’s cybersecurity strategy and oversee information security governance across the health system, according to a Feb. 16 news release from BayCare. He will also work closely with executive leadership to advance the organization’s technology strategy and digital health initiatives.

Mr. Carvajal previously served as BayCare’s director of information services security and threat management. He brings more than 20 years of information technology experience to the role, including nearly two decades focused on cybersecurity leadership.