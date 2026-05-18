Missouri system names COO

Christen Weaver, BSN, RN, has been promoted to COO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare.

Ms. Weaver previously served as the health system’s chief nursing officer, where she oversaw clinical operations and patient care initiatives across the organization, according to a May 15 health system news release.

She was appointed chief nursing officer in April 2025 after serving as director of quality, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In her new role, Ms. Weaver will oversee operational strategy and work with leadership teams to support quality care, patient experience and organizational growth, the release said.

Ozarks Healthcare operates a 114-bed hospital and specialty and family medicine clinics.

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