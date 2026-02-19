CommonSpirit California CFO transitions to new regional role

Shelly Schorer, California CFO at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, has accepted a role as the system’s South region CFO, effective March 1, according to a Feb. 19 LinkedIn post.

CommonSpirit South Region comprises 42 acute care, specialty and critical access hospitals and spans across Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, North Georgia and Texas. It has ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers urgent care sites and cancer centers with more than 31,000 employees, Ms. Schorer said in the post.

“My time in California for the last 9 years has been so wonderful and I have grown and learned so many things and had so many wonderful experiences and built a great team,” She said. “I am excited for the new challenges ahead and will miss my colleagues and friends in California.”