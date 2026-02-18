Texas hospital taps Baylor Scott & White Health exec as chief medical officer

Ijeoma Carol Nwelue, MD, has joined Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio as chief medical officer.



Her appointment is effective March 8, according to a Feb. 18 news release shared with Becker’s. As CMO, she will be responsible for advancing clinical quality and strengthening physician engagement. Over the past decade, Dr. Nwelue has worked across several health systems, advancing hospital medicine programs and improving physician engagement.



Most recently, she served as chief of hospital medicine at Baylor Scott & White Health’s campus in Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White in 2020 as medical director of hospital medicine. During her tenure, she is credited with driving improvements in patient throughput, operations and patient experience.



In late January, Methodist Hospital Texsan also named Sharleen Vetancourt, BSN, RN, as chief nursing officer.