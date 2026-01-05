Shriners Children’s taps regional hospital administrator

Craig McGhee has been appointed regional administrator for the West region at Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children’s, he wrote in a Jan. 2 LinkedIn post.

Mr. McGhee rejoined the health system in 2022 and has served as Midwest market administrator since then, according to a Dec. 18 internal health system announcement shared with Becker’s.

He held leadership roles at Akron (Ohio) Children’s Hospital and Medical Center from 2009 to 2022. Earlier in his career, he was director of physical therapy at Shriners Hospital for Children in Erie, Pa.

The West region includes hospitals and clinics in Northern and Southern California, Portland, Ore., Spokane, Wash., Salt Lake City and Hawaii, according to his LinkedIn profile.