Mayo Clinic digital health vice chair stepping down

Advertisement
By: Naomi Diaz

Dave Cole, vice chair of the Center for Digital Health at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is stepping down from his role.

Mr. Cole announced his departure in a Jan. 2 LinkedIn post. According to his profile, he has served in the role since 2021.

In the position, he led a digital product management group overseeing digital experiences for patients and care teams, including Mayo Clinic’s web and mobile platforms, call center technology, voice-of-the-customer initiatives, and an omnichannel contact center-as-a-service platform.

The critical balance: How hospital medicine aligns patient acuity and system capacity to protect access to care

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

Advertisement