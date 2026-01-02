Mayo Clinic digital health vice chair stepping down

Dave Cole, vice chair of the Center for Digital Health at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is stepping down from his role.

Mr. Cole announced his departure in a Jan. 2 LinkedIn post. According to his profile, he has served in the role since 2021.

In the position, he led a digital product management group overseeing digital experiences for patients and care teams, including Mayo Clinic’s web and mobile platforms, call center technology, voice-of-the-customer initiatives, and an omnichannel contact center-as-a-service platform.