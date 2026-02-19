IU Health taps communications chief

Advertisement
By: Kelly Gooch

Karen Stuerenberg joined Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health as vice president of communications and chief communications officer, effective Feb. 16.

Ms. Stuerenberg brings nearly two decades of communications leadership experience to the role, according to a Feb. 19 health system news release.

For the past two years, she served as a consultant focused on human resources communications for IU Health, supporting systemwide initiatives.

Indiana University Health is an academic health system based in Indianapolis with more than 39,000 employees statewide, according to its website.

AI in dental ops: How practices are moving from missed calls to maximized chairs

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 25, 2026 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Executive Moves

  • St. Jude CEO to step down

    James Downing, MD, will step down as president and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital later this year after…

    By: Erica Cerutti

  • Michigan hospital taps new CFO

    Eric VanderVeen has been named CFO of Holland (Mich.) Hospital, according to a Feb. 19 LinkedIn post. Prior to his…

    By: Madeline Ashley
Advertisement