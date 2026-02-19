IU Health taps communications chief

Karen Stuerenberg joined Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health as vice president of communications and chief communications officer, effective Feb. 16.

Ms. Stuerenberg brings nearly two decades of communications leadership experience to the role, according to a Feb. 19 health system news release.

For the past two years, she served as a consultant focused on human resources communications for IU Health, supporting systemwide initiatives.

Indiana University Health is an academic health system based in Indianapolis with more than 39,000 employees statewide, according to its website.