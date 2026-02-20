Will Whiting has been appointed senior associate vice president and chief development officer for The University of Texas at Austin’s academic health system and its anchor, Dell Medical School.

Mr. Whiting joins from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, where he served as chief development officer and executive director and led one of the university’s largest advancement teams, according to a Feb. 16 health system news release.

In his new role, Mr. Whiting will lead development efforts for the university’s academic health system and medical school.

The appointment comes as the upcoming academic medical center has received a $100 million donation to reach its goal of becoming an “intelligent” hospital. The inaugural medical center is slated to break ground in early 2026, with the first patients expected to be treated by 2030.

The health system has added two other leaders in 2026: Nilay Shah, PhD, as chief strategy officer, and Traci Nordberg as CHRO.

In late 2025, Sri Chalikonda, MD, was named vice dean of practice and chief clinical transformation officer, and Nancy Doolittle, DNP, was named chief nursing executive, according to a Nov. 3 health system news release.