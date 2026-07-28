Vermont hospital names CEO

Jonathan Billings has been appointed CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., effective immediately.

Mr. Billings most recently served as interim CEO and COO, according to a July 27 hospital news release.

During his 36-year tenure at Northwestern Medical Center, he also served as vice president of planning and community relations for several years, the release said.

Mr. Billings stepped in as interim CEO in November, succeeding CEO Peter Wright, who exited after three years. He also served as interim CEO for seven months before Mr. Wright assumed the role.

Northwestern Medical Center is licensed for 70 beds.

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