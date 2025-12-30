Children’s Mercy names chief compliance officer

Abby Jackson has been appointed vice president and chief compliance officer of Children’s Mercy Kansas City in Missouri.

“Abby’s deep expertise in compliance and privacy, coupled with her leadership in complex healthcare environments, strengthens our commitment to provide exceptional care for children and families, and the communities we serve,” a Children’s Mercy spokesperson said in a Dec. 30 statement shared with Becker’s.

Ms. Jackson most recently served as assistant vice president of compliance and privacy operations and privacy officer at Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center, and as chief compliance officer at Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources, according to her LinkedIn profile.