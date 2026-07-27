Community Hospital Corp. names SVP of human resources

Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp. has promoted Marybeth Moran to senior vice president of human resources.

In her new role, Ms. Moran will be responsible for human resource services across Community Hospital Corp.-managed, leased and owned facilities, as well as human resource consulting services for CHC Consulting, according to a LinkedIn post.

Ms. Moran joined Community Hospital Corp. in 2025 as vice president of human resources for short-term acute care hospitals.

Prior to joining Community Hospital Corp., she served as CEO of Lubbock, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare. She also previously served as rural division director for Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health.

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