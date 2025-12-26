Johns Hopkins Hospital names associate chief medical officer

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital has named Kavita Sharma, MD, as associate chief medical officer, effective Jan. 6.

Dr. Sharma announced her new role in a Dec. 22 post on X, writing that she is “grateful for patients who allow us the privilege of caring for them” and looks forward to “advancing patient care, quality, and program building” in the position. The appointment was also outlined in an internal message from Carrie Herzke, MD, vice president of medical affairs and CMO of the hospital.

Dr. Sharma is an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiology and is in her 10th year on the Johns Hopkins faculty. She directs the Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation Program and the HFpEF Program, where she has led nationally recognized initiatives, including record-breaking transplant volumes in 2024 and again in 2025.

As associate CMO, Dr. Sharma will oversee medical leadership and administrative functions, guide clinical initiatives, and support physician engagement and quality improvement efforts.