Mercy Health taps market CNO

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has promoted Michele Stokes, MSN, to chief nursing officer of its Cincinnati market.

Ms. Stokes assumed the role Feb. 10 after serving on an interim basis.

She joined Mercy Health in 1994 and has since held multiple nursing leadership roles across the Cincinnati region, including CNO and clinical director of Mercy Health-Fairfield (Ohio) Hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker’s Feb. 13.

In her new role, Ms. Stokes oversees the strategic and operational direction of nursing and care delivery across all practice settings in the Cincinnati market.