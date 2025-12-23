California hospital taps 1st chief population health officer

Katherine Bourbeau-Medinilla, MD, was named the first chief population health officer and associate chief medical officer of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif.

In this newly established senior executive role, Dr. Bourbeau-Medinilla will oversee clinical strategy and physician alignment as part of the hospital’s push to expand population health efforts and reduce health disparities across San Bernardino County, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the hospital.

She joined the 456-bed teaching hospital as an attending physician in 2022. She will continue practicing part time and serve on the core faculty of Arrowhead’s internal medicine residency program.

According to the hospital, her appointment reflects a broader strategic focus on care coordination, value-based care and partnerships that advance health equity.